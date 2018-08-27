

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first day of the new trading week in the green. Traders continued to react positively to dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week. Investors were also encouraged by the stronger than expected German business confidence data.



France's government reduced its growth projection for next year and the 2019 budget will be based on the new forecast, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche.



The government forecast the economy to expand 1.7 percent in 2019 instead of 1.9 percent projected earlier.



Nonetheless, he said France is committed to cut taxes and rein in public spending. The government unveils its 2019 budget at the end of September.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.52 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.84 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.40 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.16 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.86 percent. The SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.51 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. was closed for a holiday.



In Frankfurt, Metro soared 12.23 percent after Ceconomy announced that it is considering selling a stake in the German retailer to an investor group.



Evotec advanced 3.12 percent after it joined hands with Centogene AG for joint drug discovery projects to treat rare genetic diseases.



Germany's business confidence strengthened to a six-month high in August, weathering geopolitical risks and trade tensions.



The business sentiment indicator rose more-than-expected to 103.8 in August from 101.7 in July, survey results from the Mannheim-based Ifo Institute showed Monday. This was the highest score since February and well above the expected score of 101.8.



