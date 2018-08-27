ZAGENO, Inc.: Zageno is Proud to Support Biotech Week Boston as BioProcess International Conference & Exhibition Hall Food Court Sponsor

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. USA and BERLIN, Germany, Aug. 27, 2018, is delighted to support Biotech Week Boston as a BioProcess International Conference & Exhibition Hall Food Court Sponsor.The conference takes place September 5 - 7, 2018, at the Hynes Convention Center Boston.





"Since the company was founded in 2015, the Boston area has been our home," said Zageno Chief Executive Officer David Pumberger, Ph.D. "So, we are thrilled to act as co-hosts of Biotech Week Boston and help welcome the thousands of people from around the world who are expected to attend. Many of our customers and vendor partners will be there and we look forward to catching up in person. For those who may not be familiar with how Zageno helps world-leading biotech companies, startups, and the vendors that supply them, large and small - we welcome the opportunity to talk."

Zageno Chief Revenue Officer Florian Wegener, M.D., M.B.A., Ph.D., commented, "If you look at the total scope of what Zageno delivers, there is no other offering that compares to the breadth and functionality of our platform. We have built a complete process bridge between the product comparison/selection and ordering aspect of the scientific workflow and the administrative procurement process."

Zageno overcomes challenges of comparing and selecting appropriate research products with an industry-specific tool - Zageno's Scientific Score- which enables scientists to choose the best products to advance their science, using a ranking score based on millions of unbiased scientific publications, among other factors. The company also helps customers simplify and streamline their procurement process, typically saving substantial time and money, through better integration into their existing processes.

And when additional assistance is needed, Zageno is staffed with experts that are accessible, knowledgeable, and helpful. A contingent of Zageno's US-based team members will be available at a Zageno table located near the food court at the main entrance at the 1000 aisle.

About Zageno Inc.

Founded in 2015, Zageno is eliminating bottlenecks to breakthrough science and research through curated connections linking scientists and their institutions' procurement offices with leading life-science vendors. World-renowned academic and government research facilities, global pharmaceutical companies, and biotechs large and small are already users of our unique online biotech marketplace, currently comprising about five million products. What do we do? 1) We make purchasing transactions more efficient for both buyers and sellers. 2) We help scientists choose the optimal laboratory kits and materials for each unique experiment setup. 3) We provide a valuable, expanded sales channel for our vendor partners. The growing Zageno team of 60 in Cambridge, USA, and Berlin, Germany, includes accessible experts in science, e-commerce, systems integration, and customer support. Our people work directly with customers to enable smarter, faster processes - allowing more time and resources for value-added science and better research results.

