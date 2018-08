WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) have shown a significant move to the downside over the course of the trading day on Monday, tumbling by 4.5 percent.



The sharp drop by Chipotle comes after Wedbush Securities downgraded its rating on the restaurant chain's stock to Underperform from Neutral.



