

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways has become the first major airline to raise baggage fees and will be charging $30 for the first checked bag.



For tickets booked from Monday, August, 27, JetBlue will charge $30 for the first bag, for a second checked bag the rate has been increased by $5 to $40 and for a third piece to $150 from $100, according to the airline's website.



The decision to hike baggage fees comes at a time when airline fuel prices are surging and almost all airlines are struggling to improve revenues and curb costs.



In July, JetBlue had said that seeking other avenues to improve revenues and boost profit. 'As a matter of good business, we constantly review and adjust our ancillary pricing to ensure a healthy business,' JetBlue said.



Delta Air Lines Inc., American Airlines Group Inc. and United Continental Holdings Inc. charge $25 for the first bag and $35 for the second. Southwest is now the only carrier offering two free checked bags.



