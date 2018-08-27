Call for Submissions Open for the Fourth HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award in Middle East

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HIMSS Middle East and Elsevier, the global information analytics company specializing in science and health, are proud to announce the call for submissions for the 4th Annual Middle East HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award 2018.

Sean Roberts, Vice President for HIMSS EMEA said, "The HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award is a showcase for best practices in health and informatics. The award demonstrates how rapidly transformational information and technology solutions are entering in to common use in the Middle East. We are excited to start receiving submissions."

Since 2013, the HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award has attracted 178 submissions across 29 countries and 99 unique organisations. In total, the projects submitted have impacted over 41 million patients worldwide.

This year's award for Outstanding ICT Achievement focuses on institutions who have harnessed information and technology to successfully advance patient care and safety. It follows the success of last year's awards, which saw strong participation from 14 healthcare organizations across the Gulf Cooperation Counsel (GCC), recognizing two first-time winners: Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group, KSA (Outstanding ICT Achievement category) and Ministry of Health & Prevention, UAE (Outstanding ICT Innovation category).

First launched in the Middle East in 2015, the HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award has received 48 submissions from leading public and private organisations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Egypt and Jordan, including 2017 finalists Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi UAE, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz University Hospital KSA, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group KSA and Ain Al Khalee Hospital UAE.

Commenting on the announcement, Tim Hawkins, Managing Director for Elsevier Clinical Solutions EMEALAAP said, "I'm honored that we are once again partnering with HIMSS to acknowledge an increasingly prominent area of medical practice. In an ever more pressurized medical environment the winning entry will demonstrate how technology delivers a tangible value to their institution."

Judges for this year's Award are:

Mariam Almutairi , Takween Tech, KSA

, Takween Tech, KSA Dr. Osama ElHassan , Head of eHealth, Dubai Health Authority, UAE

, Head of eHealth, Dubai Health Authority, UAE John Daniels , Global Vice President, HIMSS Analytics, USA

, Global Vice President, HIMSS Analytics, Tim Morris , Product & Partnership Director, Elsevier EMEALA/APAC

Submit your case study here or email HIMSS to enquire.

Deadline for submissions is Friday, September 17 2018.

Winners will be recognised on Wednesday, 10 October, 2018, at the HIMSS Saudi Arabia Conference and Exhibition - during the main programme ceremony and at the HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award dinner on 10 October - in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About HIMSS

HIMSS is a global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of health through information and technology. As a mission driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. Through our innovation companies, HIMSS delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, governments and market suppliers, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision. As an association, HIMSS encompasses more than 72,000 individual members and 630 corporate members. We partner with hundreds of providers, academic institutions and health services organizations on strategic initiatives that leverage innovative information and technology. Together, we work to improve health, access and the quality and cost-effectiveness of healthcare. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HIMSS serves the global health information and technology communities with focused operations across North America, Europe, United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. www.himssme.org

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com