

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump announced a preliminary trade deal with Mexico intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement on Monday but suggested Canada could be excluded from the new pact.



In a rare move, Trump revealed the agreement between the U.S. and Mexico during a televised conference call with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.



Trump praised the U.S. and Mexican teams that negotiated the agreement, which he argued would be good for both countries.



'It's a big day for trade, a big day for our country,' Trump said. A lot of people thought we'd never get here because we all negotiate tough. We do, and so does Mexico. And this is a tremendous thing.'



The president said the new deal would be called the United States-Mexico Trade Agreement rather than NAFTA, raising questions about the inclusion of Canada.



'We'll get rid of the name NAFTA,' Trump said. 'It has a bad connotation because the United States was hurt very badly by NAFTA for many years.'



Trump indicated the U.S. would soon begin negotiations with Canada but suggested that any agreement could be a separate deal.



'I think we'll give them a chance to probably have a separate deal,' Trump said of Canada. 'We could have a separate deal, or we could put it into this deal.'



Trump argued Canada must negotiate 'fairly' and threatened to raise tariffs on Canadian auto imports if an agreement cannot be reached.



Mexican President Peña Nieto said during his call with Trump that he would like to see Canada incorporated into the deal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX