

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A farewell statement from the late Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., was read by close friend and former campaign manager Rick Davis on Monday.



McCain's statement discusses his rewarding life of public service as well as his love for America but also seems to take some parting shots at President Donald Trump.



'We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe,' McCain wrote.



He added, 'We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals, rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been.'



McCain, one of the few Republican lawmakers vocally critical of Trump, passed away at aged 81 on Saturday after a prolonged battle with brain cancer.



While tributes for the Vietnam War veteran poured in from world leaders and past U.S. Presidents, Trump preferred a brief condolence message on Twitter.



'My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!' Trump tweeted.



Trump has been criticized for his reluctance to mention McCain's military or political service or include any praise for the Republican lawmaker.



In his farewell statement, McCain urged Americans, 'Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here. Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history.'



