WKN: A0X89S ISIN: US4967191051 
Aktie:
27.08.2018
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Kingstone Companies, Inc. to Present at The MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2018 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on October 1st and 2nd. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC.

Kingstone is a property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, is domiciled in the State of New York. Kingstone is a multi-line property and casualty insurance company writing business exclusively through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. Kingstone is licensed to write insurance policies in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, and Texas. Kingstone offers property and casualty insurance products to individuals and small businesses in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To request free registration, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com), and click the "Registration" button

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com)

PLATINUM SPONSOR

M2 Compliance

OTHER SPONSORS

MZ Group
Irth Communications
Gillon Tax Advisors
Proactive Investors
Hunter Taubman Fischer & LI LLC
Equities.com
Issuer Direct
The Money Channel
Marcum
Equisolve
PCG Advisory Group
CoreIR
Berg Capital Markets, LLC

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com
Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc.


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE