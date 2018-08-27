IEH Corporation to Present at the MicroCap Leadership Summit

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2018 / IEH Corporation (OTCQB: IEHC) announced today it has been selected to present at the third annual MicroCap Leadership Summit, hosted by MicroCapClub, on Friday, September 28, 2018, at the Westin Chicago Northwest Hotel in Itasca, Illinois.

The IEH presentation will be made by CEO David Offerman. The MicroCap Leadership Summit utilizes a small group format whereby the company will present to approximately 50 retail and institutional microcap investors throughout the day. The Company's investor presentation will be accessible on the 'Investor Relations' page of the IEH website, located at https://www.iehcorp.com/about/investors/

For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit http://microcapclub.com/summit/

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, UK, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com

About IEH Corporation

For over 77 years and 4 generations of family-run management, IEH Corporation has designed, developed, and manufactured printed circuit board (PCB) connectors, custom interconnects and contacts for high performance applications. With its signature Hyperboloid technology, IEH supplies the most durable, reliable connectors for the most demanding environments. The company markets primarily to companies in defense, aerospace, space and industrial applications, in the United States, Canada, Europe, Southeast and Central Asia and the Mideast. The company was founded in 1941 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

SOURCE: IEH Corporation