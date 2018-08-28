

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has named Rachel Whetstone, the former Vice President of Communications at Facebook Inc. (FB) as its new communications chief.



In June, the video streaming service giant had fired its Chief Communications Officer Jonathan Friedland for making 'insensitive' remarks during a company meeting. Friedland used the n-word on at least two occasions.



'Rachel will be responsible for leading communications on a global basis as Netflix works with the world's best creators to deliver great entertainment to its more than 130 million members,' Netflix said in a statement.



Whetstone joins Netflix from Facebook, having previously led communications and policy at Uber and Google.



'Rachel is a proven communications leader and a strong addition to the Netflix team,' said Reed Hastings, Netflix Chief Executive Officer. 'Her deep knowledge and international expertise will be invaluable as we bring Netflix and its expanding lineup of original content to an increasingly global audience.'



Whetstone had joined Google in 2005 and served as Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Policy at Google from 2010 to 2015. She held the same position at Uber from 2015 till 2017, prior to joining Facebook as a Vice President of Communications last year.



