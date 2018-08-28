Wellthy Therapeutics Presents Real-world Evidence to Show Digital Therapeutics can Both Improve Patient Outcomes and aid HCPs in Decision Making

ORLANDO, Florida and MUMBAI, India, August 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Results shared at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 78th Scientific Sessions

Wellthy Therapeutics , a leading digital health company in chronic disease management through its digital therapeutics platform Wellthy Care, recently announced results from its real-world studies, showing significant improvements in patient outcomes along with enhanced decision support for all healthcare stakeholders.

These results were presented at the recently concluded American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions in Orlando, FL (poster 1, poster 2 and oral presentation). This real-world study was supported in part by the Research Society for Diabetes in India, along with one of India's largest private health insurers.

In total, 102 patients were given the Wellthy Therapeutics' digital therapeutic for type II diabetes for 16 weeks in addition to their existing anti-diabetic drug prescription. Patients who improved their HbA1c saw an average drop of (-1.17%) over and above the standard of care, which is significantly higher than the complementary effect of any other entry-level prescribed intervention. In addition, 121,675 diabetes related clinical and lifestyle data points were generated, which directly impacted paramedicals' ability to help patients and improve outcomes, while enabling the AI in the platform to offer clinically-validated, real-time care to patients and provide better decision support for physicians.

Dr Rajeev Chawla, president elect of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India, said, "Non-existence of reliable patient journey data between two visits has been a missing link in diabetes care. These studies show that by using the Wellthy Therapeutics platform, such data is given to physicians while at the same time taking care of the patients between two visits - that is a great combination that is much needed to improve adherence, better patient satisfaction, and most importantly better outcomes."

"Real-world evidence is the gold standard in healthcare. By delivering both data generation and insights to healthcare stakeholders, we enable digital therapeutics to accelerate precision medicine," said Abhishek Shah, Co-founder & CEO of Wellthy Therapeutics.

About Wellthy Therapeutics

Wellthy Therapeutics is a digital therapeutics company that aims to prevent, reverse and control the chronic illnesses of millions of patient lives. Its first digital therapeutic for Type II diabetes has been endorsed by Asia's largest diabetes association (RSSDI). It has published & presented real-world data atvarious conferences globally.