

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 65 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,780-point plateau and it's tipped to add to its winnings again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm thanks to news of a trade deal between the United States and Mexico. The European and U.S. markets were higher and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the property stocks, financials and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index spiked 51.47 points or 1.89 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,780.90 after moving as low as 2,736.32. The Shenzhen Composite Index soared 36.38 points or 2.49 percent to end at 1,496.71.



Among the actives, Poly Real Estate skyrocketed 6.01 percent, while China Vanke surged 4.96 percent, Gemdale advanced 3.36 percent, CITIC Securities picked up 2.06 percent, Bank of Communications added 0.53 percent, China Construction Bank climbed 1.62 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.73 percent, Bank of China picked up 0.57 percent, China Shenhua Energy soared 3.33 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 2.87 percent, PetroChina perked 1.60 percent and China Life added 0.13 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Monday, adding to last week's gains. The NASDAQ and the S&P hit new record closing highs and the Dow touched a seven-month closing high.



The Dow Jumped 259.29 points or 1.01 percent to 26,049.64, the NASDAQ advanced 71.92 points or 0.91 percent to 8,017.90 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.05 points or 0.77 percent to 2,896.74.



The continued strength on Wall Street came as President Donald Trump said the U.S. has reached a preliminary trade deal with Mexico. Trump said the deal will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement but suggested Canada could be excluded from the new pact.



Crude oil futures ended higher on Monday despite reports suggesting a likely increase in oil output from major producers. Crude oil futures for October ended up $0.15 or 0.2 percent at $68.87, the highest close in three weeks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX