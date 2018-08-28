

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. said that it will invest $500 million in Uber Technologies Inc and expand a partnership to jointly develop self-driving cars. They anticipate that the mass-produced autonomous vehicles will be owned and operated by mutually agreed upon third party autonomous fleet operators.



Toyota noted that the technology from each company will be integrated into purpose-built Toyota vehicles to be deployed on Uber's ride-sharing network.



Toyota noted that the initial 'Autono-MaaS' or autonomous-mobility as a service fleet will be based on Toyota's Sienna Minivan platform. Uber's Autonomous Driving System and the Toyota Guardian automated safety support system will both be integrated into the Autono-MaaS vehicles. Toyota will also utilize its Mobility Services Platform (MSPF), its core information infrastructure for connected vehicles. Pilot-scale deployments will begin on the Uber ride-sharing network in 2021.



Toyota's investment in Uber and the proposed collaboration are subject to standard regulatory approvals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX