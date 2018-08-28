

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) said it plans to cease production at its assembly factory in León, Spain" citing declining demand for the 2-megawatt wind turbine platform in Europe.



The Denmark-based maker of wind-power plants said the move affects all 362 workers at the plant.



As per Spanish law, Vestas said it will now initiate negotiations with local works councils for all affected employees. Vestas is exploring opportunities to relocate employees from León to other Vestas manufacturing and service sites in Spain, as well as opportunities outside of Vestas through an outplacement plan. The negotiations are expected to be finalised within 30 days from commencement.



The company noted that the financial cost of ceasing production at the assembly factory in Leon will mainly relate to write down of land and buildings. These costs will be booked as special items and will be included in third quarter of 2018.



Spain remains a key market to Vestas with more than 4 GW of installed turbines, 6 GW under service and around 2,000 employees as of 30 June 2018.



Separately, Vestas said that the company and new customer ECN Wind Energy Facilities are partnering on the 30 MW Wieringermeer test wind site project in Northern Holland, which includes test opportunities to explore how to drive forward renewable energy power plant productivity and improve grid integration. Vestas works with partners across markets to improve grid integration and plant productivity, hereby ensuring renewable energy continues to grow its share.



The project is an extension of the Wieringermeer test site, which will have a total capacity of 17 wind turbines: eight spots for serially-produced turbines and nine for prototypes of large wind turbine manufacturers. With this order, Vestas will provide the eight serially-produced turbines for regular energy production, which ECN Wind Energy Facilities may use to perform tests on behalf of third parties. Such tests could include operational strategies to optimise output and grid integration.



The project will consist of eight V126-3.45 MW turbines delivered in a 3.8 MW Power Optimised Mode and hub heights of 117 meters to maximise the energy output of the site's specific wind conditions.



The contract includes design and construction of foundations as well as supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement ranging up to 20 years. Turbine delivery is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2019.



