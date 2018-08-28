sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

HOME PLUS Embraces Design with its Theme of "INFINITY"

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

INFINITY

Eternal time makes life wonderful.
Crossover creates infinite possibilities.

Home Plus

2018 marks the fifth year of HOME PLUS (which is hosted by Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo Int'l Exhibition Co., Ltd.). From the focus on space design to the integration of deeper thinking on lifestyles, interior design is widely known as a challenge for designers who were brave enough to demonstrate themselves on the stage at Maison Shanghai. With the rapid change of pursuing new lifestyles, designers are encountering tougher tasks, which stimulates further design considerations beyond what we are familiar with.

Challenging and yet exciting, HOME PLUS will underline the infinite possibilities of design, thus setting "INFINITY" as the theme for 2018, inviting 12 talented designers and crossover artists to speak about their unique showrooms on display at Maison Shanghai. These all represent the goal of breaking through the boundaries and stereotypes of convention, and shaping the awareness of the intangible and extensive fusion of design.

12 Designers of HOME PLUS

Main Curators: Ben Wu, Gary Zeng

10 Participants: Alan Chan, Shen Lei, Liu Yuyang, Meng Ye, Pang Xi, Chen Lin, Winston Yeh, Zhao Qing, Zhong Song, Zhu Zheqin

  • Read more details

Designers and artists are determined to involve more elements into the fusion - besides leading interior designers, experts in coffee, music, photography, lifestyle, color and many other industries will also join HOME PLUS. Along with two main curators, 10 influencers from different fields will speak for themselves, showcasing their own expressions on interior design. It's always exciting to discover the concept of interior design from masters of tea, music, or architecture.

To reach a deeper level this year, designers of HOME PLUS will not only express their own attitudes, but also invite inspirations of audience and involve more souls to break through boundaries, challenge impossibilities, and further lead modern design ideas to infinity.

See you on 11-14 September 2018, at SWEECC, Shanghai

For more details, please visit ms.jjgle.com or contact:

Vita Sun
vita.sun@ubmsinoexpo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/734456/SHANGHAI_UBM_home_plus.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/734460/SHANGHAI_UBM_designers.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/734459/SHANGHAI_UBM_participants.jpg


