

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - US subsidiaries of Aegon reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the matter of the operation and implementation of asset management quantitative models by Aegon's US asset management operations, and related disclosures.



The total charge related to this settlement is US$97.6 million. In the fourth quarter of 2017, Aegon took a US$100 million provision in anticipation of a possible settlement with the SEC.



The Securities and Exchange Commission announced charges against four Transamerica entities for misconduct involving faulty investment models and ordered the entities to refund $97 million to misled retail investors.



According to the SEC's order, investors put billions of dollars into mutual funds and strategies using the faulty models developed by investment adviser AEGON USA Investment Management LLC (AUIM). AUIM, its affiliated investment advisers Transamerica Asset Management Inc. (TAM) and Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc., and its affiliated broker-dealer Transamerica Capital Inc., claimed that investment decisions would be based on AUIM's quantitative models.



The SEC's order found that the models, which were developed solely by an inexperienced, junior AUIM analyst, contained numerous errors, and did not work as promised. The SEC found that when AUIM and TAM learned about the errors, they stopped using the models without telling investors or disclosing the errors.



The four Transamerica entities agreed to settle the SEC's charges and pay nearly $53.3 million in disgorgement, $8 million in interest, and a $36.3 million penalty, and will create and administer a fair fund to distribute the entire $97.6 million to affected investors.



In separate orders, the SEC also found that AUIM's former Global Chief Investment Officer, Bradley Beman, and AUIM's former Director of New Initiatives, Kevin Giles, each were a cause of certain of AUIM's violations.



In particular, the Commission found that Beman did not take reasonable steps to make sure the mutual funds' models worked as intended and that Beman and Giles both contributed to AUIM's compliance failings related to the development and use of models. Beman and Giles agreed to settle the SEC's charges without admitting or denying the findings and pay, respectively, $65,000 and $25,000 in penalties that also will be distributed to affected investors.



