

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Tuesday, extending its winning streak after the overnight gains on Wall Street following news that the U.S. and Mexico have reached a new trade agreement. In addition, a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 169.65 points or 0.74 percent to 22,969.29, after touching a high of 23,006.77 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are rising more than 1 percent each, while Sony is advancing 1 percent and Panasonic is higher by almost 1 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota is advancing almost 2 percent after the company said it will invest an additional $500 million in ride-hailing company Uber for the development of self-driving cars. Honda is rising more than 2 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are rising more than 1 percent each.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is down 0.2 percent, while Japan Petroleum is adding 0.1 percent.



Among the major gainers, Komatsu and Nippon Yusen are gaining almost 4 percent each, while Mineabea Mitsumi and JGC Corp. are rising more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Taiyo Yuden is losing almost 3 percent and Maruha Nichiro is declining more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday as President Donald Trump confirmed reports the U.S. has reached a preliminary trade deal with Mexico. Trump indicated the deal is intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement but suggested Canada could be excluded from the new pact.



The Dow jumped 259.29 points or 1 percent to 26,049.64, the Nasdaq advanced 71.92 points or 0.9 percent to 8,017.90 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.05 points or 0.8 percent to 2,896.74.



The major European markets also moved showed strong moves to the upside on Monday. The German DAX Index jumped by 1.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.9 percent, while the U.K. markets were closed for a holiday.



Crude oil prices edged higher on Monday. WTI crude futures added $0.15 or 0.2 percent to close at $68.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX