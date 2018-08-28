

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Tuesday amid optimism that global trade tensions are easing after the U.S. and Mexico reached a new trade agreement that is intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. President Donald Trump also indicated the U.S. would soon begin negotiations with Canada, but suggested that any agreement could be a separate deal.



The Australian market is extending gains from the previous session following the overnight rally on Wall Street after the U.S. and Mexico reached a trade agreement. Investors also digested mostly upbeat local corporate earnings results. Banks and mining stocks are among the leading gainers.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 38.90 points or 0.62 percent to 6,307.80. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 35.30 points or 0.55 percent to 6,416.40.



The big four banks - Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking - are higher in a range of 1.1 percent to 1.3 percent.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is rising 0.6 percent, Rio Tinto is adding almost 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 1 percent.



Gold miners are mixed despite higher gold prices. Newcrest Mining is down 0.4 percent, while Evolution Mining is advancing almost 1 percent.



Oil stocks are mostly gaining after crude oil prices edged higher overnight. Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent and Oil Search is up 0.3 percent, while Santos is declining 0.7 percent.



Caltex Australia reported a 1 percent increase in half-year underlying profit, reflecting margins that were hurt by higher crude prices and corporate costs. The oil refiner's shares are losing almost 4 percent.



Shares of Blackmores are gaining almost 10 percent after the vitamin maker reported a nearly 19 percent increase in full-year profit.



Specialty Fashion Group's shares are rising more than 7 percent after the company reported a full-year loss that narrowed from last year and reiterated its plan to start paying dividends again over the coming year.



Shares of Accent Group are falling almost 4 percent despite the Athlete's Foot brand owner reporting a more than 50 percent increase in full-year profit.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at US$0.7347, up from US$0.7313 on Monday.



The Japanese market is rising, extending its winning streak after the overnight gains on Wall Street following news that the U.S. and Mexico have reached a new trade agreement. In addition, a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 169.65 points or 0.74 percent to 22,969.29, after touching a high of 23,006.77 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are rising more than 1 percent each, while Sony is advancing 1 percent and Panasonic is higher by almost 1 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota is advancing almost 2 percent after the company said it will invest an additional $500 million in ride-hailing company Uber for the development of self-driving cars. Honda is rising more than 2 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are rising more than 1 percent each. Among oil stocks, Inpex is down 0.2 percent, while Japan Petroleum is adding 0.1 percent.



Among the major gainers, Komatsu and Nippon Yusen are gaining almost 4 percent each, while Mineabea Mitsumi and JGC Corp. are rising more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Taiyo Yuden is losing almost 3 percent and Maruha Nichiro is declining more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday as President Donald Trump confirmed reports the U.S. has reached a preliminary trade deal with Mexico. Trump indicated the deal is intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement but suggested Canada could be excluded from the new pact.



The Dow jumped 259.29 points or 1 percent to 26,049.64, the Nasdaq advanced 71.92 points or 0.9 percent to 8,017.90 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.05 points or 0.8 percent to 2,896.74.



The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on Monday. The German DAX Index jumped by 1.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.9 percent, while the U.K. markets were closed for a holiday.



Crude oil prices edged higher on Monday. WTI crude futures added $0.15 or 0.2 percent to close at $68.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



