

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) said that it agreed to acquire CloudHealth Technologies. With over 3,000 global customers, CloudHealth Technologies delivers a cloud operations platform across AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.



The transaction is expected to close in VMware's fiscal third-quarter 2019, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. This acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on fiscal 2019 guidance. VMware's fiscal 2019 guidance remains unchanged.



