SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.: SolarWinds Orion Suite v3.0 Undergoes Common Criteria Evaluation

CORK, Ireland, Aug. 28, 2018, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, announced today that the Orion Suite v3.0 is now under evaluation for Common Criteria certification to Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL) 2+ in the Spanish Common Criteria Scheme (SCCS). The Common Criteria is an international standard for computer security to which conformance is verified through laboratory evaluation and scheme certification.



"SolarWinds is continually working to improve the array of products that comprise our Orion Suite of IT management solutions," said Paul Parker, chief technologist of federal and national government, SolarWinds. "We continue to invest in Common Criteria evaluation(s), which will aid our intentions to develop solutions that strive to meet the critical needs of IT professionals in the public sector."

Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation

Common Criteria is an international programme with 28 nations as signatories, in which IT products are certified against standard specifications, specifically to ensure they meet an agreed-upon security standard for government deployments. For additional information on Common Criteria certification, visit the Common Criteria Portal or contact us .

The Orion Suite for government 3.0 includes:

Network Performance Monitor v12.2

Server & Application Monitor v6.6

Network Configuration Manager v7.7

Network Traffic Analyzer v4.2.3

IP Address Manager v4.6

User Device Tracker v3.3

VoIP & Network Quality Manager v4.4.1

Web Performance Monitor v2.2.1

Enterprise Operations Console v2.0

Storage Resource Monitor v6.6

Virtualization Manager v8.2

The Orion Suite 3.0 leverages the Orion Platform , a modular and highly scalable platform that unifies data from multiple IT layers into an application-centric view. The platform is designed to enable powerful, end-to-end hybrid IT management, and deliver cloud visibility along with deep on-premises monitoring. It incorporates a simple drag-and-drop dashboard to visualise infrastructure and application relationships, helping IT professionals monitor, troubleshoot, and improve performance across hybrid environments. It also provides the flexibility to add modules as needs grow.

EWA-Canada, an Intertek Company, has a Common Criteria Testing Laboratory (CCTL) accredited by the Standards Council of Canada and approved by Canada's Communications Security Establishment (CSE). EWA-Canada's CCTL is evaluating SolarWinds software to determine that it meets all of the requirements of this security certification. EWA-Canada's CCTL, in conjunction with its partner lab in the Spanish Common Criteria Scheme, is carrying out the evaluation of the SolarWinds Orion Suite v3.0. EWA-Canada is recognized for its extensive experience with Common Criteria evaluations, enabling companies to manage the process and ensure their products meet important certification requirements.

Previous versions of SolarWinds Orion Suite and SolarWinds Log & Event Manager have been certified under the Common Criteria; more details are available here .

SolarWinds Solutions for Government

SolarWinds software is available through numerous channel partners and systems integrators worldwide, as well as the United Nations Global Marketplace (UNGM), Crown Commercial Service (CCS), United Nations Atlas, U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule (https://www.solarwinds.com/federal-government/how-to-buy-gsa-schedule?CMP=PUB-PR-SWI-NG_NG_UK_CR_X_AW_EN_PRGEN_TDN-X-20180828_X_X_X-X), and Department of Defense ESI (http://www.esi.mil/contentview.aspx?id=502).

Government certifications and approvals include Army CoN and Navy DADMS, and technical requirements include Common Criteria EAL 2+ Certification, FIPS compatibility, DISA compliance, Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) compliance, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) compliance, and Section 508 VPATs, in addition to fulfilling the requirements of the Good Practice Guide 13 (U.K.).

SolarWinds offers hundreds of built-in automated compliance reports, which meet requirements of most major auditing authorities, including DISA, NIST , and more.

, and more. SolarWinds THWACK (https://thwack.solarwinds.com/groups/federal-and-government/?CMP=PUB-PR-SWI-NG_NG_UK_CR_X_AW_EN_PRGEN_TDN-X-20180828_X_X_X-X) online user community provides a number of out-of-the-box compliance report templates (https://thwack.solarwinds.com/community/solarwinds-community/product-blog/blog/2011/06/29/disa-stig-resources-for-orion-ncm/?CMP=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_FD_X_CR_X_AW_EN_PRGEN_BOX-X-20180828_X_X_X-X), available to download for free, that are designed to help users prepare for an inspection. THWACK also provides information on Smart Card and Common Access Card (CAC) product support (https://thwack.solarwinds.com/docs/DOC-186590?CMP=PUB-PR-SWI-NG_NG_UK_CR_X_AW_EN_PRGEN_TDN-X-20180828_X_X_X-X).

For more product and pricing information, visit the SolarWinds Government Solutionspage. For more information on becoming a SolarWinds National Government Partner, contact us at nationalgovtsales@solarwinds.com.

