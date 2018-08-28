

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced on Tuesday that the company and Whole Foods Market have introduced new offerings and additional discounts for customers. This further expands access to the grocer's natural and organic foods both in-store and online.



The companies lowered prices on hundreds of items for all customers. Prime members are eligible to receive even deeper discounts on additional items, and exclusive savings and deals in Whole Foods Market stores.



Prime members can also enjoy ultrafast grocery delivery in dozens of cities and curbside pickup in select cities via Prime Now.



According to the company, Whole Foods Market 365 Every Day Value is now the #1 brand on AmazonFresh and Prime Now. The companies merged in August 2017.



