

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TechnipFMC (FTI) said that it has been awarded by Long Son Petrochemicals Co., Ltd. or LSP, a large contract for the licensing, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and start-up of Vietnam's first olefins plant on Long Son Island, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, Vietnam.



Designed as a flexible feed cracker, the olefins plant can utilize both naphtha and LPG feeds to produce olefins of up to 1.6 million tons per year depending on the feedstock mix. The olefins will help meet Vietnam's rising demand for petrochemical products. The plant will also include proprietary licensed units and will be based on TechnipFMC's proprietary ethylene technology.



TechnipFMC is executing the project in a consortium with SK Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. of South Korea. TechnipFMC is the leader of the consortium and, as a global company, will execute all engineering, as well as the procurement of critical equipment from its operating centers located in Houston, USA, Rome, Italy and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



