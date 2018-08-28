LeoVegas AB: Authentic Gaming is granted licence and enters into agreement with the UK's largest casino

LeoVegas' subsidiary Authentic Gaming has entered into an agreement with the Aspers Group in the UK, under which Authentic Gaming will provide roulette games via live streaming from Aspers' prestigious casino - the Aspers Casino Westfield Stratford City in London.

This partnership was formed shortly after Authentic Gaming was granted a B2B-licence from the UK Gambling Commission, which gives the company the right the offer its product to operators active in the UK market. Authentic Gaming's existing customers consist of several leading operators, about half which have an operating licence in the UK.

"We are proud of this partnership with Aspers, which will allow Authentic Gaming to make its roulette tables available in the UK and other regulated markets in Europe," comments Jonas Delin, CEO of Authentic Gaming. The B2B-license means that we can finally offer our UK product to our existing customers, but also expand our network with new operators as we expect to see greater interest in our product. It is amazing that we now enter Europe's largest live casino market!

Gustaf Hagman, LeoVegas' Group CEO, comments: "Authentic Gaming continues to deliver on its growth strategy and has entered into yet another strategically important agreement. At the end of last year the company signed an agreement with the gigantic Foxwood Resort Casino in the USA, and this is now being complemented with the UK's largest casino."

Authentic Gaming's live casino product has been launched to date on some 115 sites via some 20 operators. Authentic Gaming has licences in Italy, Romania, Denmark and the UK. Read more about Authentic Gaming here: http://www.authenticgaming.com (http://www.authenticgaming.com).

While Authentic Gaming is showing favourable development, its performance is not expected to have a material impact on the LeoVegas Group's growth and earnings in the near term.

