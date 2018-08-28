Serinus Energy plc: Drilling Operations for Moftinu - 1003 Well Concluded

The drilling rig has been released and a snubbing unit has been mobilized to perform the well completion and testing operations, which have commenced. Log analysis undertaken during the drilling operations have identified six gas-bearing Pliocene zones across 5 stratigraphic zones. In addition to the A1, A2, and A3 sands that have been previously tested in the Moftinu - 1001 and Moftinu - 1007 wells, the well logs also indicate potential gas zones that have never been tested. These untested zones are the Lower A2, the A2.1, and the A2.2.
- A1 Sand formation was intersected from 874.5m to 890.0m
- Lower A2 Sand was intersected from 813.5m to 816.0m
- Upper A2 Sand (previously referred to as the A2 Sand) was intersected from 799.0m to 805.0m
- A2.1 Sand was intersected from 772.0m to 773.0m
- A2.2 Sand was intersected from 752.0m to 754.0m
- A3 Sand formation was intersected from 727.5m to 731.0m
The 3 shallower gas bearing zones, which include the previously tested A3, may be produced from this wellbore at a later date.
The Company plans to perforate and test the A1, lower A2 and upper A2 Sands during completion and testing operations on the Moftinu - 1003 well.
It is expected that the completion and testing operations will last approximately two weeks. The Company has allowed additional testing time to allow sufficient pressure build-up of the producing zones. The flowline to move gas from the Moftinu-1003 well to the Moftinu Gas Plant has been permitted and procured and will be constructed in the coming weeks.
Competent Persons Statement
In accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies, the technical information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Duncan Mackay, Manager of Geosciences for Serinus Energy plc. Dr. Mackay is a qualified person as defined in the London Stock Exchange's Guidance Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies and is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA). Dr. Mackay has a Bachelor of Science from the University of Waterloo and Ph.D. Geology from Queens University. He has over 15 years of oil and gas exploration and development experience.
Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.
