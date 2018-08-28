

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Tuesday after the U.S.-Mexico trade deal to replace NAFTA helped ease further escalation of global trade tensions.



Canada is not a party to the deal, but investors expect that the Mexico agreement could serve as a template for talks with other countries.



Safe-haven gold slipped from a two-week high, the Japanese yen weakened and the U.S. dollar firmed up against China's yuan amid easing trade tensions.



Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher while oil prices rose on expectations of a tightening market in view of supply disruptions from places such as Venezuela, Africa and Iran.



In economic releases, consumer confidence figures from France and U.S. reports on home prices and consumer confidence are due later in the day.



Overnight, U.S. stocks posted strong gains as investors cheered news that the U.S. has reached a preliminary trade deal with Mexico.



The Dow rallied 1 percent to reach its best closing level in nearly seven months while the S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9 percent to hit fresh record closing highs.



President Donald Trump indicated the deal is intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement but suggested Canada could be excluded from the new pact.



The new deal would be called the United States-Mexico Trade Agreement rather than NAFTA, raising questions about the inclusion of Canada.



European markets also climbed on Monday as investors reacted positively to dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, stronger than expected German business confidence data and the U.S.-Mexico trade deal.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose half a percent. The German DAX climbed 1.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.9 percent while the U.K. markets were closed for a public holiday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX