

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) reported that its profit after tax for the six months ended 30 June 2018 increased by 17.5 million pounds to 149.2 million pounds, up 20% at constant exchange rates or up 13% at actual exchange rates, due to a 15.4 million pounds increase in profit before income tax and a 2.1 million pounds decrease in the tax charge. Separately, Bunzl announced the acquisition of Enor in Norway which was purchased in July.



Bunzl's profit before income tax increased by 15.4 million pounds to 197.3 million pounds, up 15% at constant exchange rates or up 8% at actual exchange rates due to an increase of 9.6 million pounds in adjusted profit before income tax, the profit on disposal of businesses of 13.6 million pounds (2017 H1: £nil) and a 0.4 million pounds decrease in acquisition related items, partly offset by an increase of 8.2 million pounds in customer relationships amortisation.



Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive of Bunzl, said, 'Looking forward to the rest of the year, the Board is confident that the prospects for the Group are positive and that the Company will continue to develop the business and build shareholder value through a combination of organic growth and further acquisitions as the year progresses.'



After adjusting for customer relationships amortisation, acquisition related items, disposal of businesses and the associated tax, adjusted profit after tax increased by 14.9 million pounds from 181.5 million pounds in the prior period to 196.4 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share were 59.4 pence, an increase of 14% at constant exchange rates and 8% at actual exchange rates.



Adjusted profit before income tax, being profit before income tax, customer relationships amortisation, acquisition related items and disposal of businesses, was 257.9 million pounds, up 10% at constant exchange rates or up 4% at actual exchange rates) due to the growth in adjusted operating profit, partly offset by the increase in net finance expense.



Group revenue for the first half of 2018 increased 5% to 4.34 billion pounds from last year.



Overall currency translation movements, principally the strengthening of sterling against the US dollar, had a negative impact on the reported Group growth rates at actual exchange rates. At constant exchange rates, revenue increased by 12% and adjusted operating profit rose by 10% with the Group operating margin unchanged at 6.6%. Adjusted earnings per share were up 14%.



The Board has decided to increase the interim dividend by 9% to 15.2 pence. Shareholders will again have the opportunity to participate in dividend reinvestment plan.



Separately, Bunzl announced that it has acquired its first business in Norway. Based in Oslo, and operating through 11 locations throughout the country, Enor AS and its associated companies are engaged in the supply of a broad range of light catering equipment to a variety of customers including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, municipalities, contract caterers and fast food chains. Revenue in the year ended 31 December 2017 was NOK294 million or about 27 million pounds.



