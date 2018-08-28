

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BATM Advanced Communications Limited (BVC.L), a provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, Tuesday reported a reduced loss for the half year, with nearly 17 percent rise in revenues, reflecting growth in both divisions.



For the first half, the Group's net loss was reduced to $1.43 million or $0.35 per share from last year's $2.64 million or $0.66 per share.



On an adjusted basis, operating loss for the period narrowed to $0.6 million from $1.4 million a year ago.



Group revenue for the half year grew 16.9 percent to $58.2 million. Bio-Medical division revenue rose 3 percent and Networking and Cyber division revenue increased 36.5 percent for the period.



Looking ahead, the Group said it is confident of achieving year-on-year growth for full year 2018, in line with market expectations.



