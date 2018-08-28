sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Commerzbank dual Senior Preferred

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Commerzbank dual Senior Preferred

PR Newswire

London, August 28

Post-Stabilisation Notice

August 28 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

€ 1,250,000,000 0.50% Senior Preferred due 2023

€ 500,000,000 1.50% Senior Preferred due 2028

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme

Dated 16 August 2018

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:DE000CZ40M21
DE000CZ40M39
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 1,250,000,000 5 year
EUR 500,000,000 10 year
Description:0.50 % Notes due 2023
1.50 % Notes due 2028
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank plc
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
UBS AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


