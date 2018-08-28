COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Commerzbank dual Senior Preferred

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

€ 1,250,000,000 0.50% Senior Preferred due 2023

€ 500,000,000 1.50% Senior Preferred due 2028

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme

Dated 16 August 2018

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ40M21

DE000CZ40M39 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,250,000,000 5 year

EUR 500,000,000 10 year Description: 0.50 % Notes due 2023

1.50 % Notes due 2028 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Barclays Bank plc

BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

UBS AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.