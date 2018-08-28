COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Commerzbank dual Senior Preferred
London, August 28
Post-Stabilisation Notice
August 28 2018
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
€ 1,250,000,000 0.50% Senior Preferred due 2023
€ 500,000,000 1.50% Senior Preferred due 2028
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme
Dated 16 August 2018
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ40M21
DE000CZ40M39
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 1,250,000,000 5 year
EUR 500,000,000 10 year
|Description:
|0.50 % Notes due 2023
1.50 % Notes due 2028
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank plc
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
UBS AG
