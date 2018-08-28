HDR10+ Technologies, LLC, a joint venture among 20th Century Fox, Panasonic Corporation and Samsung Electronics today announced the first certified products and first adopters for the HDR10+ license program. Panasonic and Samsung are also among the first to announce firmware has been deployed to select 2018 television models enabling support of HDR10+ for consumers.

HDR10+ advances the current industry standard of High Dynamic Range (HDR) and HDR10 TV formats. As an upgraded version of HDR10, HDR10+ adds dynamic metadata to each frame. This optimal HDR data enables advanced chipsets from leading manufacturers to create a true-to-life picture across a wider range of displays.

The HDR10+ license program and logo ensure that HDR10+ compliant products meet high standards for picture quality and that the true intent of filmmakers is preserved within these key parameters:

The display performance certification qualifies requirements on the display mode, peak luminance level, peak luminance stability, transfer function and white point tracking performance and color gamut coverage.

The metadata processing certification qualifies carriage and accuracy of metadata over interfaces. The display management performance certification qualifies tone-mapping based on HDR10+ Metadata such as shadow preservation.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray player certification qualifies the processing and accuracy of HDR10+ Metadata carriage over the HDMI interface.

Depending on the category of adopter, certification can be obtained by self-certification or through an Authorized Testing Center (ATC) such as Allion and TTA the first centers verified for HDR10+ certification. Adopter categories include UHD Blu-ray player manufacturers, OTT set-top box manufacturers or service, display manufacturers, SoC vendors, content companies, tool vendors, etc. More on the certification requirements and application process can be found here: https://hdr10plus.org/license-program/.

HDR10+ Technologies LLC is actively partnering with companies throughout the media ecosystem and more than 80 companies have already applied or completed the license program. The application process is simple and available to content companies, display manufacturers, Blu-ray disc players/recorders, set-top box manufacturers, and SoC vendors. The license is royalty-free and there is a only a nominal administrative fee.

Companies adopting HDR10+ are listed on the website: https://hdr10plus.org/current-adopters/.

"A standardized licensing process has allowed partners, including content creators, television and device manufacturers, to easily incorporate HDR10+ technology," said Danny Kaye, Executive Vice President of 20th Century Fox and Managing Director of the Fox Innovation Lab. "We're encouraged by the interest of early adopters and an expanded HDR10+ ecosystem that will improve the viewing experiences for all audiences."

20th Century Fox has committed to incorporating HDR10+ in its upcoming new release slate. The studio is currently exploring several titles for release in the marketplace and plans to announce availability in the coming weeks.

"Panasonic is happy to announce that through the deployment of a firmware update, the majority of our 2018 4K models are now HDR10+ certified meaning that our viewers will be able to enjoy content even closer to the intentions of the filmmakers," said Toshiharu Tsutsui, Director of Panasonic's TV Business Division.

"We are thrilled that the majority of our 2018 lineup will be fully certified for HDR10+," said Bill Mandel, Vice President of Industry Relations at Samsung Research America. "We are collaborating with other HDR10+ adopters globally who are making tools, developing their own SoCs and/or TV line-ups to be HDR10+ compliant to provide consumers broad access to a great HDR experience."

"We are so excited to be a part of this promising new technology standard that is HDR10+," said Denver Mishima, Head of Standards Compliance Division of Allion Japan Inc. "As a third-party Authorized Test Center, Allion always strives to provide value proposition to prestigious organizations such as HDR10+ Technologies and its adopters. Providing adopters a better testing and certification experience is our mission and commitment in this venture."

"TTA is pleased again to be working with the display and media industries to launch the newest HDR technology with HDR10+ LLC adopters," said Park Yongbum, Vice President of TTA. "We are looking forward to providing testing and certification services for this latest logo program."

Companies can learn more about the HDR10+ license and logo program, including final specifications and adopter agreements at http://www.hdr10plus.org.

About HDR10+ Technologies, LLC

HDR10+ Technologies, LLC is the company founded by Twentieth Century Fox HDR10+, LLC, Panasonic Intellectual Property Corporation of America and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd and providing the license of its HDR10+ specifications to source provider, display manufacturer, SoC vendor, content company and tool vendor. To learn more about the HDR10+ Technologies, LLC, please visit: www.hdr10plus.org/.

About Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment, LLC (TCFHE) is a recognized global industry leader and a subsidiary of Twentieth Century Fox Film. TCFHE is the worldwide marketing, sales and distribution company for all Fox film and television programming, acquisitions and original productions as well as all third party distribution partners on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, Digital and VOD (video-on-demand). Each year TCFHE introduces hundreds of new and newly enhanced products, which it services to retail outlets and digital stores throughout the world.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2018, the company has expanded globally and now operates 591 subsidiaries and 88 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of 7.982 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2018. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic:https://www.panasonic.com/global.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

