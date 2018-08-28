CTO Mark Keene will serve as Visiting Professor of Magnetic Sensing and Detection at the school

Metrasens, a leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies, announced today that its Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Mark Keene, is joining the faculty at the University of Birmingham (United Kingdom) as a Visiting Professor. He will work with the School of Electronic, Electrical and Systems Engineering (EESE) to help them develop their students to become highly effective employees in high-tech industries. The three-year tenure begins the 3rd of September 2018.

Keene is an alumnus of the University of Birmingham, and this professorship, awarded by the Royal Academy of Engineering, is an acknowledgement of his contribution to the field of magnetic sensing and detection. Maximising student employability will be a major element of the program, and Keene will advise students on important workforce skills such as teamwork, research, verbal and written communication, presentations, and more.

The four major objectives of Keene's role will be: To strengthen industry-led teaching and assessment in the department; to critically audit and evaluate the development of professional skills within undergraduate Integrated Design Projects; to develop highly effective student mentoring methodologies; and to lecture on electromagnetism and how it may be commercially applied.

"I am honoured to be named a Visiting Professor with the University of Birmingham," said Keene. "I look forward to using my experience in magnetic sensing to help EESE students develop not only as engineers, but as professionals. Both of these facets are crucial to the success of those who enter the workforce after graduation. As CTO at Metrasens, I can advise them on what companies are looking for when hiring new talent. My experience in academia, including as a post doctorate fellow at the University of Birmingham in the field of physics, and my experience in a rapidly growing technology business, will give students insight into how they can achieve success after graduation."

Keene has more than 30 years of experience as a magnetic sensing expert, and was the lead inventor of the core ferromagnetic detection system (FMDS) technology and patents that Metrasens now implements around the world. He is also an elected fellow at the Institute of Physics.

