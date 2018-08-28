sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

DSM - Repurchase Of Shares (20 - 24 August 2018)

HEERLEN, Netherlands, August 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 82,975 of its own shares in the period from 20August 2018 up to and including 24 August 2018 at an average price of €89.58. This is in accordance with the repurchase, covering commitments under share based compensation plans and for stock dividends, announced on 13August 2018. The consideration of this repurchase was €7.4 million.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg )

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 298,631 shares for a total consideration of €26.8 million.

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details 1.1m Share Repurchase Program announced 13 Aug 2018' .

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.

Royal DSM is a purpose-led global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders. DSM delivers innovative business solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com .

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/735464/Royal_DSM_Shares.pdf

Or find us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

For more information:
DSM Media Relations
Lieke de Jong
tel. +31(0)45-578-2420
e-mail media.contacts@dsm.com

DSM Investor Relations
Dave Huizing
tel. +31(0)45-5782864
e-mail investor.relations@dsm.com

