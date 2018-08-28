Skins.Cash Partners with Xsolla to Bring Skins to Gamers Worldwide

SANTA MONICA, California, August 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Integration Enables All Gamers to Buy Top Games For Skins

Skins.Cash, a global trading market for instant in-game skins sales, is excited to announce its partnership with Xsolla, the one-stop-shop for developers to launch, monetize and scale video games globally. Skins.Cash currently boasts a few million active assets traders with Steam accounts.

As of today, any Steam user can sell their game skins from CS:GO, Dota 2, and Team Fortress 2 on Skins.Cash and receive instant payouts to their virtual wallet of choice, credit card, PayPal account. Through the integration, millions of gamers around the world will be able to pay for products and services from Xsolla's clients using Skins.Cash as the payment method. Xsolla's clients include Twitch, Ubisoft, Epic Games, PUBG Corporation, and Gaijin Entertainment.

For example, the gamer can purchase War Thunder game distributed by Xsolla of equal or lesser value, paying with skins through Skins.Cash payment gateway.

"The strategic partnership with Xsolla is our most important one to date," said Nick Covella, SVP of Engineering, Skins.Cash. "The organization's knowledge base, breadth and depth of products, services and top-tier clients are second to none. I believe in the power of collaboration. Together, we will do amazing things for the gaming industry. This is just the beginning."

"Xsolla and Skins.Cash have a shared vision for the future of gaming. This category, market and platform have grown exponentially in just a few short years. I am confident that as strategic partners, together we will take this global revolution to even greater depths," said David Daniels, VP of Product Partnerships, Xsolla.

Skins.Cash is a subsidiary of DMarket, the world's first and only working marketplace on blockchain for in-game items trading.

About Skins.Cash

Skins.Cash is a global market for instant in-game skins sales, boasting over two million visitors per month and over 20 million in-game items sold per annum. This unique service provides immediate and secure cash-out to gamers worldwide and gives them the opportunity to monetize their time spent in game. To learn more visit https://skins.cash

About Xsolla

Xsolla gives video game developers, publishers, and platform partners access to the flexible tools, services, and collaboration needed to create, monetize, and scale their games and products globally. Serving only the video game industry, the Xsolla product suite caters to businesses from indie to enterprise, with: Pay Station and its #1 anti-fraud solution, Partner Network, Site Builder, Store, Login, and Launcher. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices worldwide, Xsolla operates as a merchant and seller of record for major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Ubisoft, Epic Games, and PUBG Corporation. For more information, visit http://www.xsolla.com.