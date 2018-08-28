GridGain Systems Provides Sneak Peek of Agenda for Fourth Annual In-Memory Computing Summit North America

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today offered a preview of breakout sessions for the fourth annual In-Memory Computing Summit North America . The breakout session speakers include representatives from Salesforce.com, ING Belgium, One Degree World, ScaleOut Software, Oracle, Redis Labs, GigaSpaces, DSAPPS, and Neeve Research. The conference will take place October 2-3, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. Attendees can receive a 15 percent Early Bird discount when registering by September 9, 2018. A group discount room rate at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport is available for attendees until September 10, 2018 or when the group block is sold out, whichever comes first.



Breakout sessions for the In-Memory Computing Summit North America will include:

How We Effectively Scaled the Contact Insights Computation From 0 Orgs to 20K Orgs with Our Spark Data Pipeline - Praveen Innamuri, Senior Engineering Manager, and Zhidong Ke, Senior Software Engineer, Salesforce.com

- Praveen Innamuri, Senior Engineering Manager, and Zhidong Ke, Senior Software Engineer, Salesforce.com Exploring the Full Potential of Apache Ignite Using Classless Design - David Follen, Chapter Lead, ING Belgium

- David Follen, Chapter Lead, ING Belgium Powering Digital Transformation with In-Memory Computing - Becky Wanta, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer, One Degree World

- Becky Wanta, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer, One Degree World In-Memory Computing Brings Operational Intelligence to Business Challenges - William Bain, CEO, ScaleOut Software

- William Bain, CEO, ScaleOut Software A Brief History of In-Memory Databases - Sam Drake, TimesTen Architect, Oracle

- Sam Drake, TimesTen Architect, Oracle Redis Streams, Functions and Data Structures - Dave Nielsen, Head of Ecosystem Programs, Redis Labs

- Dave Nielsen, Head of Ecosystem Programs, Redis Labs Converge Transactional and Predictive Analytics to Effectively Scale IoT - Yoav Einav, Vice President of Product, GigaSpaces

- Yoav Einav, Vice President of Product, GigaSpaces In-Memory Computing Driving Edge Computing and Blockchain Technologies - Sesh Raj, President, DSAPPS

- Sesh Raj, President, DSAPPS How IMC Powers Next Generation Trading - Kevin Goldstein, Principal Architect, Neeve Research

Early Bird Registration Discounts

Attendees can receive a 15 percent Early Bird discount versus the full-price General Admission rate. The Early Bird rate of $599 ends on September 9, 2018. Register via the conference website . Email attendance or registration questions to info@imcsummit.org.

Sponsorships

By sponsoring the In-Memory Computing Summit North America, organizations gain a unique opportunity to enhance their visibility and reputation as leaders in in-memory computing products and services. They can interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, connect with technology purchasers and influencers, and help shape the future of Fast Data. Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorship packages are currently available . Current sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsor - GridGain Systems

Silver Sponsors - Hazelcast, Neeve Research, ScaleOut Software

Association Sponsors - Apache Software Foundation, Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA)

Media Sponsors - ODBMS.org

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits in Europe and North America are the only industry-wide events tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to connect with technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more who make or influence purchasing decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC solutions. The Summits are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas - ideas that power the new world and future of Fast Data. For more information, visit https://imcsummit.org and follow the event on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Sberbank, Finastra, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers.

