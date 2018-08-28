

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) noted that Ofgem has published last Friday a notice relating to the Dudgeon OFTO project. It is a key step towards reaching financial close on the investment that the company expects to make in the project. The company expects to invest about 45 million pounds into the project upon financial close, anticipated to be in October 2018.



The project will be the Company's seventh OFTO investment and relates to the transmission cable connection to the offshore wind farm located 32km off the coast of Cromer in North Norfolk. The windfarm consists of 67 x 6MW wind turbine generators, with an installed capacity of 402MW, connects to the offshore substation platform located within the boundaries of the Dudgeon wind farm and produces enough green, clean energy to power more than 410,000 UK homes.



The company takes no exposure to electricity production or price risk but is paid a pre-agreed, availability-based revenue stream over 20 years which is fully linked to UK inflation.



The offshore wind farm connected by this transmission project is owned by affiliates of Equinor ASA (35%), Masdar (35%), and China Resources (Holdings) (30%).



