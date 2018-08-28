Commencing September 3, 2018, Medical Prognosis Institute A/S shares will be traded under its new name, Oncology Venture A/S. New company name: Oncology Venture A/S ------------------------------------------ New short name: OV ------------------------------------------ Unchanged ISIN code: DK0060732477 ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46 40 615 14 10.