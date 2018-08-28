

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer confidence held steady for the second straight month in August, in line with expectations, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



The consumer sentiment came in at 97 in August, the same reading as in the previous two months.



Moreover, the indicator remained below its long term average for the fourth consecutive month.



Households' balance of opinion on their expected personal situation showed no variations in August, while their past financial situation weakened slightly to -29 from -28.



The indicator for current saving capacity remained stable at 11 in August, while the balance for expected saving capacity worsened from -2 to -4.



The index measuring past living standards stood at -45 in August, unchanged from July. At the same time, the index for future standard of living improved to -28 from -31.



Households' fears about the unemployment trend increased notably in August, with the index rising to 23 from 14. T



The survey also revealed that inflation expectations for the next twelve months remained broadly stable at -22.



