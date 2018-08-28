Please be informed that Artha Optimum A/S - has been admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 29 August 2018. Artha Optimum A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund ("AIF") which will be traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN DK0061029055 ---------------------------------------------------- Name Artha Optimum A/S ---------------------------------------------------- Face value DKK 15,000 ---------------------------------------------------- Submarket OMX CPH Alternative Investment Funds ---------------------------------------------------- Submarket List AIF ---------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 159063 ---------------------------------------------------- Short name ARAOPT ---------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------- For further information contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=690338