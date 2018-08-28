Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes H1 2018 Interim Report

There were no mining operations at Tardan during H1 2018, but they were recommenced in July. Gold production in H1 2018 at Tardan was on plan and was solely from ore stacked on the heap leach in 2017. During H1 2018, production was 110.3 kg (3,545 oz), compared to 270.5 kg (8,698 oz) in H1 2017, a 59% decrease (total gold production in H1 2017, both from the heap leach and from the gravitational plant, was 302.9 kg (9,741 oz)). As at the end of August, total 2018 production from ore stacked in 2017 is more than160 kg, which is 60 kg more than was initially expected. The Company is confident that the planned production at Tardan in 2018 of 360 kg will be met.

During H1 2018, the Company started preparatory works for the construction of the new CIL plant. The Company raised US$ 3.0 mln of lease finance with the leasing company, LLC Delta of key equipment for the CIL plant. The CIL project is on time and within budget.

In May 2018, alluvial production resumed at Solcocon. This production is 100% outsourced and generates a net margin of 29% of sales for the Company. Although one contractor was involved in 2017, Auriant has engaged 2 contractors this year working on 2 placer deposits. During the reporting period, the Company produced 16.1 kg (517 oz) of alluvial gold, compared to 6.7 kg (215 oz) in the previous period.

The subscription period for the subscription of shares and warrants issued in connection with the rights issue in September 2017, ended on 30 March 2018. Additional capital of US$ 7.1 mln, was raised before transaction costs, of which, US$ 3.7 mln was subscribed through the set off of shareholder debt (US$ 3.4 mln was raised on a cash basis). The warrant subscription proceeds will contribute to the funding for the CIL Plant at Tardan and the study at Kara-Beldyr.

Consolidated revenue was MSEK 49.8 (US$ 5.9 mln) (H1 2017 - MSEK 111.3 (US$ 12.6 mln)).

EBITDA was: MSEK -20.8 (US$ -2.5 mln) compared to MSEK 22.2 (US$ 2.5 mln) in H1 2017.

Net loss after tax was MSEK -56.8 (US$ -6.7 mln) (H1 2017 - MSEK -24.1 (US$ -2.8 mln)).

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on First North Premier at the NASDAQ Nordic Exchange under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50 or visit www.mangold.se .

