Congenica, the global provider of clinical genomics interpretation software, today announced the appointment of Mrs Wendy Britten as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1st September, 2018. Mrs Britten will have overall control and responsibility for all financial aspects of the business, and will play a key role in business development and fundraising activities.

A finance professional with experience in senior financial leadership roles, Mrs Britten joins Congenica from AstraZeneca, where she headed up the Group Finance Business Performance team, working with the Senior Executive team. Prior to this, her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) started in Audit, progressing ultimately to Director of M&A in both London and New York. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds a BSc in Mathematics from the University of Sheffield.

David Atkins, CEO of Congenica, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Wendy to Congenica. She joins our Senior Management team at a pivotal time in the Company's development. She brings financial leadership and business development expertise, as we move forward commercially on the back of our successful series B financing last year. Her international experience will support our operational expansion in the UK and across Europe, China and the US."

Dr Andy Richards, Chairman of Congenica, said:

"Mrs Britten's ambitious and energetic outlook and considerable experience adds to our skills as Congenica continues its successful trajectory in the international genomics sector. Her appointment underlines our ambition to become a significant global player, providing a critical service that enables genomics to deliver on its promise in human healthcare."

Led by CEO David Atkins, the past year has seen significant advancements for Congenica, including a successful Series B financing round that raised USD $13.5M from leading China- and UK-based investors. Congenica's gold-standard Sapientiaclinical genomics analysis platform is currently supporting several major projects globally including Genomics England's ground-breaking 100K Genomes Project, China's national 100K Wellness project

Commenting on her appointment, Congenica's new CFO Mrs Wendy Britten said:

"I am looking forward to the opportunities that joining the team at Congenica offers. With a strong commitment to positively impacting patient's lives, Congenica is poised for substantial growth. The field of genomic medicine has the potential to revolutionise our approach to rare genetic disease diagnosis and management, as well as in other areas of personalised medicine."

About Congenica

Congenica is the developer of gold-standard clinical genomic diagnostic decision support platform, Sapientia. Based in Cambridge, UK, and born out of pioneering research from the Sanger Institute, Congenica is committed to supporting clinicians and doctors to quickly and accurately diagnose rare and genetic diseases to revolutionise treatments, design trials and aid in drug development.

