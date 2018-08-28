

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer price inflation accelerated further in July to the highest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 3.4 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 2.2 increase in June. The measure has been rising since January 2017.



Moreover, this was the highest PPI inflation since April last year, when prices had risen 3.5 percent.



Prices on the domestic market registered an increase of 6.9 percent.



Among sectors, manufacturing prices grew 5.3 percent and those in the mining and quarrying sphere went up by 4.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent from June, when it increased by 0.5 percent.



