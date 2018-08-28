The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 29 August 2018 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN: DK0060074656 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Boliga Gruppen --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 22,225,249 shares (DKK 22,225,249) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,325,249 shares (DKK 3,325,249) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 18,900,000 shares (DKK 18,900,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: Boliga --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 40699 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=690344