SNOMED International Welcomes Jordan to the Global SNOMED CT Community

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNOMED International and Electronic Health Solutions are pleased to announce that Jordan has recently joined the organization as its thirty-fifth Member.

Electronic Health Solutions (EHS), Jordan's representative to SNOMED International, is a nonprofit company mandated to advance the public healthcare sector and transform health care through the provision of automated solutions that enhance the quality and efficiency. Through its flagship program "Hakeem" which was launched in 2009 upon a profound vision of his Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein, EHS is responsible for the implementation of a nationwide Electronic Health Record solution for the Ministry of Health and Royal Medical Services as well as King Hussein Cancer Center and the National's Women's Health Care Center.



With membership in SNOMED International, EHS has committed nationwide support for structured clinical terminology in support of Jordan's strategic health goals. The scope of Jordan's 2018-2022 e-Health strategy includes unifying protocols, medical procedures and terminologies within all healthcare bodies in the Kingdom, presenting a clear role for SNOMED CT as a reference terminology.

SNOMED CT is the world's most comprehensive health terminology. Founded in 2007 by nine charter nations, SNOMED International is a not-for-profit, member-owned and driven international organization. The addition of Jordan has grown the organization's Membership to thirty-five countries and territories across five continents. SNOMED International CEO, Don Sweete, is excited to welcome Jordan to the community of the organization's Members. With Jordan's Membership to SNOMED International, EHS has crossed the threshold enabling Jordan to leverage SNOMED CT for the nationwide benefit of their healthcare system." He adds, "I applaud his Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein for his vision for healthcare within Jordan, and welcome Jordan to our thriving and collaborative Community of Practice."

EHS CEO, Eng. Feras Kamal stressed on the vital role played by the company in unifying medical terminology between all healthcare entities throughout Jordan as this will be of great value in big data analytics.

Kamal, also points out the importance of this collaboration as it is the first step in placing Jordan as a recognized reference for medical terminology in the Arab World.

Jordan becomes the second country in the Middle East region to join SNOMED International, laying the groundwork for increased interoperability as well as the promise of leveraging learnings amongst its regional and international counterparts.

To learn more about SNOMED International and SNOMED CT, visit www.snomed.org.

To learn more about Electronic Health Solutions visit https://ehs.com.jo.



About SNOMED International:

SNOMED International is a not-for-profit organization that owns and develops SNOMED CT, the world's most comprehensive healthcare terminology product. We play an essential role in improving the health of humankind by determining standards for a codified language that represents groups of clinical terms. This enables healthcare information to be exchanged globally for the benefit of patients and other stakeholders. We are committed to the rigorous evolution of our products and services, to deliver continuous innovation for the global healthcare community. SNOMED International is the trading name of the International Health Terminology Standards Development Organization (IHTSDO.)



About Electronic Health Solutions:

Electronic Health Solutions (EHS) was founded in early 2009 to advance the healthcare sector in Jordan. EHS is an innovative technology-driven, private, non-profit company that effectively provides automated solutions to enhance the quality and efficiency of Jordanian public healthcare services.

In collaboration with strategic healthcare and technology partners, EHS is driving the future of electronic health in Jordan. These key stakeholders (owners) include the Ministry of Health (MoH), Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MoICT), Royal Medical Services (RMS), King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF), Royal Health Awareness Society, Private Hospitals Association and King Abdulla II Fund for Development.

EHS exclusively oversees three key initiatives that utilize technology to advance the quality of healthcare services in Jordan's public health sector. The programs operated by EHS comprise Hakeem program, the Electronic Library of Medicine-Jordan (ELM) and Hakeem Academy.





