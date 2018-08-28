Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.: Ceridian Announces UK HCM Executive Summit

GLASGOW, Scotland, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian, a global human capital management (HCM) technology company, announced today its first HCM leadership conference in the UK. The executive summit will be held on 6 September 2018 at The Langham London and brings together Ceridian's leadership team, customers, partners, and industry professionals to explore how Ceridian's single cloud platform Dayforce - featuring UK payroll - can help them manage the entire employee lifecycle.



"The Ceridian UK HCM Summit is a unique opportunity for industry professionals to learn how cloud HCM technology can help solve today's workforce challenges and provide their organisations with a competitive edge. With the latest addition of UK payroll to the Dayforce platform, attendees will walk away with fresh insights on how they can drive organisational excellence using Dayforce technology" said Ross Tracey, Managing Director, Ceridian Europe.

Ceridian recently announced the launch of its comprehensive and modern cloud HCM platform, Dayforce, to the UK market. As the only single HCM platform in the region, it's combined payroll and deep workforce management functionality is built to manage UK workforces with multinational capabilities.

"Dayforce has played an important role in ensuring Halfords is prepared for the future of work. We have been able to consolidate eleven systems and replace them with the single Dayforce application for the entire enterprise. The system enables us to better optimise the scheduling of resources by providing colleagues at every level with self-service functionality including the ability to view and change shifts," said Jonathan Crookall, People Director, Halfords. "At Ceridian's inaugural HCM Summit in London, we look forward to gathering with other leading organisations to share experiences."

The Ceridian HCM Executive Summit will feature a complete agenda with keynotes, networking, hands-on product demos, and much more. For more information about the Summit and what to expect from the event, please visit: ceridian.com/uk/hcmsummit (https://cloud.ceridian.com/hcmsummit/london).

