

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales decreased for the third straight month in July, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



Retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-over-month in July, following a 1.3 percent fall in June.



On a yearly basis, retail sales declined a working-day-adjusted 1.2 percent in July, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in June. It was the first decrease in five months.



Sales in consumables grew 0.8 percent annually in July, while those in durables slid by 2.8 percent.



