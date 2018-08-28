Aspo Oyj: Change in treasury shares



ASPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE August 28, 2018, at 11.30 a.m.



CHANGE IN TREASURY SHARES



A total of 2,350 treasury shares granted as share-based incentives have been returned to Aspo in accordance with the terms of the incentive plan as the employment ended. After the return Aspo Plc holds a total of 302,311 treasury shares; that is 1.0% of the share capital.





ASPO Plc



Aki Ojanen

CEO





Further information:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO of Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key Media

www.aspo.com (http://www.aspo.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aspo Oyj via Globenewswire

