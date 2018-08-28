Aspo Oyj: Change in treasury shares

ASPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE August 28, 2018, at 11.30 a.m.
CHANGE IN TREASURY SHARES
A total of 2,350 treasury shares granted as share-based incentives have been returned to Aspo in accordance with the terms of the incentive plan as the employment ended. After the return Aspo Plc holds a total of 302,311 treasury shares; that is 1.0% of the share capital.
