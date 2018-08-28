

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence weakened in August, while business confidence decreased to the lowest level in just over one-and-a-half years, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 115.2 in August from 116.2 in July.



The economic, current and future components worsened in August, while the personal component improved.



The balance concerning expectations on unemployment increased in August, with the index rising to 24.1 from 12.9 in July.



The index measuring inflation expectations over the next twelve months improved from -17.2 to 14.8.



Data also showed that the composite business confidence index fell to a 19-month low of 103.8 in August from 105.3 in July.



Among sectors, manufacturing confidence decreased to 104.8 from 106.7. The morale also worsened in construction and market services, while it strengthened in retail trade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX