

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday amid receding trade worries after the United States and Mexico agreed to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).



U.S. President Donald Trump also indicated the U.S. would soon begin negotiations with Canada, but suggested that any agreement could be a separate deal. Investors expect Canada too would agree to the new terms to preserve a three-nation pact.



China's Shanghai Composite index slid 2.92 points or 0.10 percent to 2,777.98 ahead of factory PMI data due Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.28 percent to 28,351.62.



Japanese shares finished marginally higher as the U.S.-Mexico trade deal helped lift automobile companies. The Nikkei average breached 23,000 before giving up most gains to end the session up 13.83 points at 22,813.47. The broader Topix index closed 0.16 percent higher at 1,731.63.



Automakers Toyota Motor Co, Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Mazda Motor rose between 0.9 percent and 1.7 percent after Toyota Motor said it would invest $500 million in Uber to jointly work on developing self-driving cars. Autoparts makers such as Aisin Seiki and Denso Corp rose 1-2 percent.



Australian markets finished notably higher after the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes hit record highs overnight following a new trade agreement between the U.S. and Mexico.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 35.80 points or 0.57 percent to 6,304.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 32.50 points or 0.51 percent at 6,413.60.



The big four banks climbed between 0.9 percent and 1.3 percent while mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto gained around 1 percent, taking support from higher commodity prices.



Galaxy Resources soared 5.8 percent after South Korean steel giant Posco clinched a $280 million deal to buy lithium mining rights owned by the company in Argentina. Vitamin maker Blackmores jumped 11.5 percent after expanding into the weight loss sector.



Caltex Australia slumped nearly 8 percent after the oil refiner said it was in talks to sell certain retail assets. Accent Group lost 6.7 percent despite the Athlete's Foot brand owner reporting a more than 50 percent increase in full-year profit.



Seoul stocks finished modestly higher after the government proposed to spend a record 471 trillion won (Dh1.54tn) next year to add jobs and to boost the dynamism of the economy. The benchmark Kospi inched up 3.82 points or 0.17 percent to 2,303.12.



Investors ignored data from Bank of Korea showing that South Korea's consumer confidence weakened for the third straight month in August.



New Zealand shares finished little changed with a positive bias after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the formation of a business council aimed at building closer relationship between business and the government.



Overnight, U.S. stocks posted strong gains as investors cheered news that the U.S. has reached a preliminary trade deal with Mexico.



The Dow rallied 1 percent to reach its best closing level in nearly seven months while the S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9 percent to hit fresh record closing highs.



President Donald Trump indicated the deal is intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement but suggested Canada could be excluded from the new pact.



The new deal would be called the United States-Mexico Trade Agreement rather than NAFTA, raising questions about the inclusion of Canada.



