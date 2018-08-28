Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-08-28 11:04 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on August 28 2018, to approve the application of Baltic Horizon Fund managed by Northern Horizon Capital AS and to list its 30 000 bonds with the face value of EUR 1000 (Baltic Horizon 5-year bond 08.05.2023, ISIN code: EE3300111467) on Baltic Bond List. The first trading day of Baltic Horizon bonds will be August 30, 2018 or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances. Additional info: Fund management company's name Northern Horizon Capital AS Fund manager's short name NHC Fund's name Baltic Horizon Fund ISIN code EE3300111467 Securities maturity date 08.05.2023 Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR Number of securities 30 000 Total nominal value 30 000 000 EUR Orderbook short name NHCB042523A The Prospectus and Summary of Baltic Horizon Fund are enclosed. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=690359