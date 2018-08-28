

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares rose on Tuesday as the U.S.-Mexico trade deal helped boost optimism for an easing of global trade tensions, which have been building up for months now.



The benchmark DAX was up 14 points or 0.11 percent at 12,552 in opening deals after climbing 1.2 percent on Monday.



Automakers led the surge, with BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen rising between 1.5 percent and 2.4 percent.



Lender Commerzbank fell 1.4 percent and Deutsche Bank dropped 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX