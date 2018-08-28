

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks held steady on Tuesday after rising notably in the previous session as the United States and Mexico agreed to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).



U.S. President Donald Trump also indicated the U.S. would soon begin negotiations with Canada, but suggested that any agreement could be a separate deal. Investors expect Canada too would agree to the new terms to preserve a three-nation pact.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was little changed at 5,479 in opening deals after rising 0.9 percent the previous day.



Automakers paced the gainers, with Renault climbing 2 percent and Peugeot rising 1.4 percent.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were down between 0.7 percent and 1 percent.



In economic releases, France's consumer confidence held steady for the second straight month in August, in line with expectations, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed. The consumer sentiment score came in at 97 in August, the same reading as in the previous two months.



